Shimmer ADHD
Helping teens & adults with ADHD ✨🧠5.0•27 reviews•
2.2K followers
Shimmer is the #1 ADHD platform, built for the 350M+ adults globally living with ADHD. Get matched with an ADHD coach who will help you learn skills, build habits, and implement systems that are personalized for you. Shimmer coaches have facilitated 60,000+ sessions and 83% of our members are better able to manage their ADHD symptoms after just 6 weeks. New, more accessible product coming soon.
Thanks @garrytan for hunting us!
Hi Product Hunt Community!
I’m Chris, one of the co-founders of Shimmer (#1 ADHD Coaching Platform), and I’m so excited to share the biggest thing we’ve ever launched.
Over the past 2 years, we’ve coached through over 60,000 ADHD support sessions—tracking what actually helps our members follow through, stay regulated, and grow with ADHD.
Today, we’re making that support far more accessible with a new membership platform designed to help you grow your way—with science-backed tools and people who get it.
What you get:
2x Daily Body Doubling: Live coworking rooms hosted by ADHD-trained coaches—show up, get sh*t done, and stay accountable
Weekly Expert-Led Events: Learn from psychologists, coaches, and creators across focus, emotions, work, and more
A Growing Learning Hub: ADHD-friendly themes and micro-lessons, from topics like purpose (strategic) to routines (tactical) to rejection sensitivity (emotional)
Community & Connection: You’re not doing this alone—chat, reflect, and build with people who understand. Check out our newest community feature that shows you the insights that other ADHDers are getting from coaching & community, and discuss together
And more—like coaching access, summit events, and smart tracking tools coming soon
We believe ADHD support shouldn’t be locked behind 1:1 coaching (though we still offer that, too!). This membership is designed for affordable, ongoing support, whether you’re just starting out or already deep into your ADHD journey.
Bonus if you join TODAY:
Your membership includes access to our upcoming ADHD Growth Summit—a 3-day virtual experience with 30+ speakers, 40+ sessions, and thousands of ADHDers from around the world.
Join now to lock in our early bird price before it goes up on August 18!
We’ve built this based on what works—not just what sounds good. Can’t wait for you to try it and tell us what you think.
With love & lots of dopamine,
Chris Wang
—
A few disclaimers, Shimmer:
is NOT a medical service or substitute for therapy/medical advice
is for adults with ADHD ready to make positive, goal-oriented changes
doesn’t require a formal diagnosis (though if you’re curious, here’s a WHO quiz)
Quick Pricing Note
Starting at just $34/month
Includes unlimited access to body doubling, events, learning hub & community
Use PHMEMBER25 for 25% off your first month
Drop any questions below or check out the platform—we’d love your feedback!