I discovered Shimmer very shortly after my ADHD diagnosis last year (age 40). It was just the thing I needed to help me sort out all the stuff I was working through emotionally, and at the same time, set some attainable goals to help manage my symptoms. Finding this platform that offered a low-risk point of entry to coaching really helped me find my bearings. A late diagnosis raises a lot of questions about who you think you are, and having guidance to establish more effective routines and habits was very helpful for me. My coach (Alex) has been insightful and continually raises questions for me to reflect on. I look forward to continuing my journey with Shimmer, and being a part of their growing community.

