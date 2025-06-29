Teammates.ai
Launching today
Autonomous AI Teammates handling entire business functions.
61 followers
We’re building AI teammates that take handle entire business functions, working alongside humans. Each teammate runs a function end-to-end: support, sales, interviews — across voice, chat, email, and more. 50+ languages including 20+ Arabic dialects. Guardrails built-in. Every Teammate natively integrates with 30+ tools and Zapier. Now live on Product Hunt: Sara (Interviews). Coming soon: Raya (Support), Rashed (Sales), and more.
Teammates.ai
👋 Hey Product Hunt! I’m Kareem, founder of Teammates.ai.
Last quarter my inbox exploded: 1,400 applicants for one role, one tiny recruiting team - zero chance to talk to everyone. Incredible talent slipped through simply because I ran out of hours.
So we built Sara, an AI interviewer who:
runs thousands of voice interviews an hour,
domain expert in every role - from React engineers to CFOs
speaks 50+ languages (from Ammani Arabic to Mandarin),
turns gut-feel into structured, bias-free, objective insights you can share with the team
She’s already screening candidates for startups and mid-market teams, cutting their time-to-hire from 40-60 days down to < 1 week and slashing costs by 85%. We've made two hires ourselves through Sara.
We built Sara because every candidate deserves a fair shot — and every recruiter deserves superhuman leverage.
💬 Your turn: How are you tackling hiring in 2025? What would make Sara an even better teammate? I’ll be in the comments all day - ask me anything!
@kareemayyad Hi Kareem, Congrats on Sara's launch. I was pleasantly surprised when I just used the demo on the website, and I believe it's a great problem-solving product with a depth of human touch. I love the demo video btw. It really speaks to the audience at interest here.
For B2B, it does the job it's designed for. I would have conducted 1000s of interviews in my professional setup, and I envy people who will have this tool handy to them.
My 2 cents from the demo:
While it surely solves for the recruitment hassle from B2B side, it can also be very handy for someone appearing for the interviews. Initial hesitation and practice questions all handled quite well.
Sara was quite empathetic which can improve the overall interview experience. Solve a good enough problem that's often ignored.
The quality of the questions was 8.5/10. Added depth, as long as the candidate is able to answer them incrementally within time, can make it more robust. This will ensure the bar is set right for upcoming candidates as well and we will have better shortlist quality.
Congrats again and best of luck!
Have you already reached out to any bigger companies to try it out? What was their impression?
Teammates.ai
@busmark_w_nika absolutely.
We’ve had early pilots with large enterprises - and the pain is equally intense at that scale!
They're hiring across multiple roles, functions, and countries - with candidates speaking different languages and needing very different evaluation criteria.
Recruiters aren’t expected to be subject-matter experts for every role, so there’s a ton of back-and-forth with hiring managers just to calibrate screening.
Sara eliminates that loop. She interviews every candidate instantly, in 50+ languages (including dialects), and gives back structured reports that help both sides align faster.
Enterprises love that it saves them time, cost and surfaces better candidates but what really lands is the consistency. Same scoring framework, same candidate experience, every time, sharable with the team and integrating with their systems of record.
@kareemayyad What about the assignment stage? I mean, after Sara handles the initial selection (reviewing CVs and assessing behaviour during the live interview), the selected candidates might be asked to complete an assignment.
Is Sara involved in evaluating this part as well, or is it reviewed by a human?
AppSave by Appscribed
Hiring talents who speaks different language by giving them flexibility to give an interview in their own language is great 👍.
Congrats on launch 🙌.