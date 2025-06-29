We’re building AI teammates that take handle entire business functions, working alongside humans. Each teammate runs a function end-to-end: support, sales, interviews — across voice, chat, email, and more. 50+ languages including 20+ Arabic dialects. Guardrails built-in. Every Teammate natively integrates with 30+ tools and Zapier. Now live on Product Hunt: Sara (Interviews). Coming soon: Raya (Support), Rashed (Sales), and more.