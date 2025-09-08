Launching today
SAMMY Guides
Learn any software in real time
30 followers
Learn any software in real time
30 followers
SAMMY is an invisible AI agent that watches your screen and talks to you in real time. It's like having an expert standing behind you, guiding you step by step as you work or browse.
Free
Launch tags:Virtual Assistants•Maker Tools•Online Learning
Launch Team
AgentSea — Private chat with latest AI models. Starts at $1/mo
Private chat with latest AI models. Starts at $1/mo
Promoted
SAMMY Guides
GPT Maxx
this is insane! How long until sammy replaces the need for us to do these actions at all, instead of just guiding us!
SAMMY Guides
Agnes AI
Cool thing... just curious - how dows it handle multi screens task??
SAMMY Guides