SAMMY Guides

Learn any software in real time

SAMMY is an invisible AI agent that watches your screen and talks to you in real time. It's like having an expert standing behind you, guiding you step by step as you work or browse.
Virtual AssistantsMaker ToolsOnline Learning
Shashank Shekhar
👋 Hey PH, I’m Shashank, part of the team behind SAMMY.This is something we’ve been hacking on recently, and we just wanted to put it out there to get feedback.The basic idea behind it is instead of learning new things on your computer by bouncing between blog posts, YouTube videos, and trial and error, SAMMY makes the process interactive. It’s an invisible AI agent that can see your screen and talk to you in real time — guiding you step by step, answering the “wait, what?” moments, and adapting to what’s actually on your screen.Whether it’s setting up components in Figma or figuring out a tricky formula in Google Sheets, SAMMY walks you through it as you go.We’re still early, definitely rough around the edges, but the early feedback has been encouraging. You can even create guides yourself to share with your team or others.Would love your thoughts — and curious, what’s the first tool you’d want SAMMY to guide you through?
Romil Depala

this is insane! How long until sammy replaces the need for us to do these actions at all, instead of just guiding us!

Shashank Shekhar
@romil_depala1 haha funny you say that - Sammy actually integrates with any existing MCP server. The integrations come into play more so when Sammy is installed on a particular website via npm, rather than Sammy guides here which works via screen share
Cruise Chen

Cool thing... just curious - how dows it handle multi screens task??

Shashank Shekhar
@cruise_chen hey Cruise great question, If you do share window when starting up Sammy it’ll have access to your whole window so you can switch through multiple apps and let it guide you. It was one of the main goals to have it help you across apps and not just one
