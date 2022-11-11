Guidde
Guidde
Hey PH! I’m Yoav, co-founder & CEO at Guidde.
We started Guidde to make video documentation effortless - so anyone on your team can create step-by-step guides and tutorials, without needing to be a video pro or love being on mic. With Guidde, you can capture a workflow in seconds and instantly turn it into polished, narrated video documentation that’s easy to share with teammates and customers.
🚀100,000+ users. 500 million minutes of video. And we’re only getting started.
Your feedback has been our fuel, and we’ve heard you loud and clear:
“I hate recording my voice.”
“My office is too noisy.”
“Our product changes every week - do I really need to re-record everything?”
So today, we’re thrilled to introduce Magic Mic 🎙 - your new voice, powered by AI.
Just talk through your process as you work. We’ll capture every click and the “why” behind it, then automatically generate a step-by-step guide with a flawless, silky-smooth AI voiceover. Not a boring voice track; not another clunky recording 👉A full-blown Guidde, polished, synced, and ready to share in seconds.
How it works
1. Toggle Magic Mic and start your screen capture
2. Click through the workflow and speak naturally
3. Guidde turns your narration + clicks into structured steps, with titles, captions, and AI voice
4. Edit anything after: tweak text, swap voices, and translate in one click to share globally
Where it helps
✅ Answering support tickets
✅ Internal enablement & SOPs
✅ Help center articles
✅ Customer and teammate onboarding
Available today on Chrome and Edge - start your free 2-week Business plan trial.
We’d love your feedback and feature requests, the whole team’s here and listening.
🔗 guidde.com
- Yoav, Dan & the Guidde crew 🚀
This is truly valuable. I expected Loom to launch this feature, as it really saves time by eliminating retakes. I'm personally switching to Guidde. In the first video I created using Magic Mic, the only area of improvement I noticed is that it adds an additional voice-over at the beginning and end of the video. I would prefer that it sticks to my (human) natural voice-over and doesn't add anything extra.
@yoave so exciting!! Can't wait to create more videos with it
That was exactly my request in our onboarding meeting @yoave
This is Magic!
Guidde
@diana_rubine Give it a spin and let us know how the magic work!
Guidde
@diana_rubine we hear you 👂
Guidde
@yoave @diana_rubine thanks for the great feedback - we're always listening and try to implement customer suggestions and ideas!
Stigg
Love this @yoave @dan_sahar @benln !
Guidde
@oratstigg Thank you! Give it a spin!