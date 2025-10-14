Launching today
Rhythm
Hear, see and feel your own heartbeat
21 followers
Rhythm transforms the new AirPods Pro heart rate sensing feature into one-minute mindful check-ins: feel, see, and hear your actual heartbeat through synchronized audiovisuals, and haptics. Works with AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch, or any Bluetooth heart monitor.
Free
iOS•Health & Fitness•Meditation
Sounds like digital mindfulness lol. Does it adapt visuals based on your heartbeat rhythm in real time?