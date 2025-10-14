Launching today
Rhythm

Rhythm

Hear, see and feel your own heartbeat

21 followers

Visit website
Rhythm transforms the new AirPods Pro heart rate sensing feature into one-minute mindful check-ins: feel, see, and hear your actual heartbeat through synchronized audiovisuals, and haptics. Works with AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch, or any Bluetooth heart monitor.
Rhythm gallery image
Rhythm gallery image
Rhythm gallery image
Rhythm gallery image
Rhythm gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
iOSHealth & FitnessMeditation
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Mathijs Kadijk
Maker
📌
Hey PH! I'm Mathijs, from the team behind Rhythm. For me starting a more traditional meditation sometimes feels like a hurdle. But when Apple announced heart rate sensing in the AirPods Pro 3, I had this wild idea: what if your heartbeat could be the meditation? Just tune into the rhythm that's literally keeping you alive. We built Rhythm in a sprint of excitement, and honestly, feeling my actual pulse through my iPhone and AirPods Pro become my favorite way to check in with myself. Would love to hear what you think! 💗
Roozbeh Firoozmand

Sounds like digital mindfulness lol. Does it adapt visuals based on your heartbeat rhythm in real time?

MCP by Alloy Automation
MCP by Alloy Automation
Chat with 400+ business systems in one place
Promoted