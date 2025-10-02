Launching today
Attrove AI
Summarizes Slack, Gmail, Calendar notifs into clear updates
80 followers
Summarizes Slack, Gmail, Calendar notifs into clear updates
80 followers
Attrove is an AI-driven platform that seamlessly synthesizes information & communication, ensuring key insights and expertise are preserved and accessible so you can fuel productivity and continuity across your organization.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•SaaS•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
MCP by Alloy Automation — Chat with 400+ business systems in one place
Chat with 400+ business systems in one place
Promoted
Attrove AI
👋 Hey Product Hunt—Tim here, founder of Attrove.
After 14 years leading global teams at Apple, I learned we don’t drop balls because we’re lazy: we drop them because context is scattered across Slack, Gmail, Teams, and meetings. I left to fix the late-night slog of “catch me up” threads.
Attrove = noise-canceling AI for work comms that briefs you before you ask.
It turns scattered messages into clear next steps you can act on.
What you’ll feel:
Walk into meetings prepared—history, decisions, owners at a glance.
Know what changed—a tailored “Catch me up” in seconds.
Never lose the thread—priority items + decision trails in one place.
See team momentum—shared topics and status without nagging.
Who it’s for:
Founders, eng/product managers, and team leads who can’t afford to miss renewals, hiring follow-ups, or customer commitments.
What’s different:
Proactive > chatty. You get the brief, not a chat interrogation.
All your context, one place. Slack, email, calendar, and meetings stitched into a single report (granular controls, easy disconnect).
Shared team view. Everyone sees the same, current context and next steps.
Try it in ~3 minutes:
Connect Slack + email + calendar.
Open your first brief.
Skim Priority Items + Executive Overview.
Join your next meeting already up to speed.
Pricing:
Start on Free.
Pro adds longer history, team support, and priority integrations (rolling out).
PH Launch Special: 20% off Pro for life with code PRODUCTHUNT20—Oct 10–12 only.
Attrove Intelligence Pro is $20/user/month (month-to-month; cancel anytime). With the PH code: $16/user/month. Applies to monthly (and annual) plans.
Bonus: Sign up by Nov 30 to use Pro features free through Nov 30. We’ll auto-downgrade to Free on Dec 1 unless you upgrade.
I’d love to learn from you: Which daily workflow most often loses context (renewals, hiring, customer handoffs, sprint planning, etc.)? Once you give it a spin, tell us what felt magical vs. meh—we’re here all day and shipping fast based on your feedback.
Thanks for checking out Attrove—means a lot. 🙏
— Tim, Founder & CEO
Paddle
Hey PH fam 👋
I’m pumped to bring Attrove AI to the community today! 🚀
I’m hunting Attrove specifically because watching talented leaders spend Sunday nights piecing together what happened last week shouldn’t be normal.
I got to know Tim recently and his background caught my attention—14 years leading global teams at Apple isn’t a resume you ignore.
But what made me want to hunt this? The problem he’s solving hits different when you’ve lived it.
The real cost nobody talks about:
It’s not just lost time. It’s the cognitive load of constantly wondering “what am I missing?”
It’s your best people second-guessing themselves because they can’t find that one decision thread.
It’s deals slipping, renewals ghosting, and hiring dragging—not because anyone’s bad at their job, but because critical context is scattered across 6 different tools.
Why Attrove matters:
Most AI tools make you ask better questions. Attrove answers the questions before you think to ask them.
It’s proactive intelligence, not reactive search. You open it, you’re briefed, you move.
Tim and the Attrove team are here all day!
Check it out and drop your quick reactions below 👇
Attrove AI
@rose_marques1 Hi Rose!
The onboard only takes about 3 - 5 minutes. All you have to do is give your various apps (Slack, Gmail, etc) permission to sync with Attrove and you're up and running.
Hope that helps!