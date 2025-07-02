Product Hunt – Feed-mode
Consume Product Hunt as if it were a feed
This is the Feed version of Product Hunt. It's a prototype. Code is open 🎨 I built a media scrubber that let's you view all the images/videos of a launch in just a few seconds. ❗ You can't upvote yet. (I need write permissions?)
Tandem
Hi! Bernat here. Co-founder of @Tandem and friend of @rajiv_ayyangar (PH's CEO).
It irks me that when I see the launches of the day, I don't fully grasp what each product is. I wanted to see the launches like I do in twitter/x. Maybe as a designer I have more of a visual brain — when I see product screenshots I have a 10x better understanding of the product.
I vibe coded this. Code is in: https://github.com/bernatfortet/....
Product Hunt
I love the media scrubber UX. I'm very curious what people think about this!
@rajiv_ayyangar Maybe there can be three ways to browse PH: Feed, Leaderboard List and Previous / Next Launch navigation.
The Instagram story style navigation on PH iOS mobile app is also nice!
Media Scrubber is very cool! @bernatfortet
such a cool way to browse product hunt
congrats on the launch @bernatfortet !