Product Hunt – Feed-mode

Launching today

Consume Product Hunt as if it were a feed

This is the Feed version of Product Hunt. It's a prototype. Code is open 🎨 I built a media scrubber that let's you view all the images/videos of a launch in just a few seconds. ❗ You can't upvote yet. (I need write permissions?)

