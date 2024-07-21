OpenAI
3.6K followers
Launched on July 30th, 2025
Launched on February 20th, 2025
Launched on November 7th, 2023
OpenAI is highly praised for its powerful AI models and developer-friendly APIs, enabling a wide range of applications. Supabase uses OpenAI for intelligent developer assistance, while GitHub integrates its API for runtime operations. Zapier appreciates the seamless integration for enhancing app functionalities. Users commend OpenAI for boosting productivity and creativity, though some note occasional inaccuracies and high costs. Overall, OpenAI is recognized for its innovation and commitment to responsible AI development.
Your move, Elon.