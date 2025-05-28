Open Paper
Open Paper gives you a single place to read, annotate, and understand papers with the help of AI. Each AI response is grounded in citation, giving you info you can actually trust. We're building the fastest way to understand research.
Hello researchers! 👋🏽 I was reading AI papers regularly to stay current with the latest research on LLM safety and capabilities while building khoj.dev, but I realized that existing tools weren't meeting my needs.
I wanted to actually read papers -- not just upload them into a black box for clarification, and risk wasted time building on hallucinations. Plus, I needed AI assistance that worked seamlessly as I wove between annotating and understanding the paper, minimizing context shifts.
That's how Open Paper was born! Our platform helps researchers like you manage your workflow by indexing papers, storing annotations, and providing in-place assistance. This lets you focus on what matters most: your own research & hypothesis refinement. Researchers across policy, AI, economics, and health sciences are already using Open Paper to streamline their work! :)
Who should try it:
Industry Researchers & Scientists: Translate academic research into practical applications. Track state-of-the-art developments in your field and evaluate competitive research landscapes while building an innovative strategy.
PhD Students: Simplify your processes while reading over several domain-specific papers every week. Keep track of key insights across hundreds of papers and maintain comprehensive notes that connect ideas across different studies.
Clinical Researchers & Physicians: Stay current with medical literature while managing patient care or clinical trials. Track treatment efficacy studies, monitor safety data across multiple publications, and maintain organized evidence bases for clinical decision-making and protocol development
Policy Researchers: Aggregate research across disciplines to inform policy recommendations. Quickly digest findings from academic studies, and maintain comprehensive evidence bases for policy briefs and reports.
What it does for you:
Source-verified AI responses: Get reliable answers with embedded citations that let you instantly verify claims and dive deeper into the original research - no more hallucinated information
Executive summaries: Transform dense research papers into clear, actionable insights with plain-English summaries that highlight key findings, methodologies, and implications
Unified research workspace: Centralize your entire research workflow - store highlights, annotations, and personal notes for each paper with instant retrieval across your entire knowledge base
Intelligent search & discovery: Find relevant papers and specific insights across thousands of documents using search across Open Access publications.
Audio research briefings: Stay up-to-date with hands-free listening during commutes or breaks - get contextual summaries of new papers in your field delivered as personalized audio briefings
P.S. We're open-source! Check us out on GitHub: https://github.com/sabaimran/openpaper ⭐️
As @debanjum and I explored the future of research, we realized the potential impact extends far beyond individual paper reading. We're at an inflection point where research agents can dramatically accelerate how researchers discover, process, and communicate new information. You can read our full vision in our manifesto.
