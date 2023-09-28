Mistral AI
- We’re committed to empower the AI community with open technology. Our open models sets the bar for efficiency, and are available for free, with fully permissive license. - Our optimized commercial models are designed for performance and are available via our flexible deployment options.
Hi everyone!
Mistral's models have now officially joined the reasoning lineup with their new release, Magistral. It's a model family focused on transparent, multi-step logic for tackling complex problems.
Magistral comes in two versions: a powerful enterprise "Medium" model and a 24B "Small" model. The Small version is an open-weight model under the Apache 2.0 license, which is super awesome for the community to build upon.
It's designed to show its work, providing a traceable thought process in multiple languages. Performance also looks strong, with impressive scores on math benchmarks and up to 10x faster responses in Le Chat.
Magistral brings a strong focus on reasoning, transparency, and multilingual capabilities — excited to see it available in both open-source and enterprise flavors. A great step forward for applied intelligence.