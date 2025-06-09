Mindory App
Launching today
Autism and ADHD friendly daily companion app
MindoryApp is your smart stress companion, autism & ADHD friendly. It goes beyond heart rate, analyzing your environment to offer real-time, contextual support. Designed to reduce overwhelm, improve focus, and support daily life. Now live on the App Store.
Hi Product Hunt! 👋
We’re Joël, Ksenia, and Aleks – the founding team behind MindoryApp.
As neurodiverse team (Joël is autistic and has ADHD), we know firsthand how overwhelming daily life can be. Most tools just weren’t built for minds like ours – so we created one that is.
MindoryApp is a stress companion made for neurodivergent people – not just tracking heart rate, but really understanding what’s going on around you and offering support that makes sense in the moment.
This has been a deeply personal journey – and we’re finally live!
Would love your feedback, questions, and support.
Thanks for being here 💙