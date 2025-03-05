Manus

Manus

General agent that turns your thoughts into actions

Manus is a general AI agent that turns your thoughts into actions. It excels at various tasks in work and life, getting everything done while you rest.
Manus 1.5

Faster, higher quality, unlimited context & upgraded builder
Manus 1.5 is a faster, smarter AI agent system for research, analysis, and full-stack web app creation. It delivers 4× speed, higher reliability, deeper reasoning, collaboration, and a new Library—plus seamless, production-ready app building through chat.
Hey Hunters,

I've been following the Manus journey for a while — and 1.5 is a huge leap forward. Blazing speed, smarter reasoning, and full-stack web app creation right inside the chat. Excited to see how teams use this to ship faster than ever!