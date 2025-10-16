Launching today
Your best friend and advisor in PC games
Stuck on a frustrating boss in PC games? Or lost in a maze-like puzzle? Don't alt-tab for guides! With HakkoAI, just ask aloud. Your AI gaming advisor delivers the perfect tip via real-time voice chat, right when you need it.
HakkoAI
Hey Product Hunt Community 👋
Thrilled to introduce HakkoAI — AI gaming companion and real-time advisor built for PC gamers. As a lifelong gamer, I've always found having to look up guides mid-game to be an immersion-breaking hassle.
Tired of constant alt-tabbing for guides that break your gameplay flow? Wish you had a friend to chat with and get tips from while playing?
That’s exactly why we built HakkoAI. It stays by your side, understands the game you're in, and delivers guidance and casual conversation — all without leaving the game.
HakkoAI overlays on top of your game screen, so you can interact with AI seamlessly. No more app switching. Just pure, uninterrupted gameplay.
With HakkoAI, you can:
- 🎮 Make real-time calls with screen recognition to your AI companion
- 🎯 Ask for game tips, boss strategies, or level walkthroughs — anytime
- 📊 Get post-match performance summaries to help you improve
- 💬 Enjoy casual chat and companionship while you play
Every user gets 30 minutes of free call time daily (enough for a full match!)
And for the Product Hunt community, use this code [ProductHunt10000] to claim 10,000 free energies (about 2,000,000 tokens)!
Ready to enhance your gaming experience?
👉 Try HakkoAI now: https://www.hakko.ai/
We’d love to hear your feedback!
Cheers
Oratis, Co-Founder @ HakkoAI
VidAU
@oratis Great Launch!! Hope to PLAY with HakkoAI!
This solves such a real problem — alt-tabbing mid-game is the worst. Love that it overlays directly on the game screen with real-time screen recognition.The 30 min daily free time is super generous too!
Quick question: which games does it work best with currently?
Definitely checking this out. Best of luck! 🚀🎮
HakkoAI
@yuki1028
Thank you so much! We totally agree — alt-tabbing breaks immersion, so we built HakkoAI to stay in the game with you.
Right now, HakkoAI works best with popular PC titles like Genshin Impact, Elden Ring, Stardew Valley and most Steam-based games that run in windowed or borderless fullscreen mode.
More compatibility updates are rolling out soon!
Love this! 🎮 No more breaking immersion to Google walkthroughs. Just ask HakkoAI via voice and get instant tips while playing. Perfect for stuck moments without spoiling the fun.
HakkoAI
@lizzieyuan2025
Appreciate it! Our goal with HakkoAI has always been to provide real-time help without breaking immersion.
We’re glad you found the voice interaction useful — more conversational and context-aware updates are on the way!
HakkoAI
@xd_orz
Yes, we have a character WorkShop, you can check this out: https://www.hakko.ai/en/article/how-to-create-own-workshop-partner-in-hakkoai/
PopPop AI Vocal Remover
Voice agent for gamers sounds quite innovative! Congratulations for your launch!
HakkoAI
@charlenechen_123
Thanks a lot! We believe gaming deserves its own kind of voice AI — one that truly understands context and emotion. Excited to keep improving it from here!
FunBlocks AIFlow
Congrats on this launch! Promising AI agent for gaming
Capalyze
Finally, I don’t have to play Resident Evil alone anymore 😂 Congrats on the launch!