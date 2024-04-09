Your network is incredibly valuable, but getting to that value is next to impossible - enter Draftboard. Our autonomous agent maps your network to identify the people best positioned to make intros to your targets - for sales, fundraising, recruiting, you name it. No more clicking through endless profiles and scrolling mutual connections pages as your eyes drooping from fatigue. Draftboard's agent identifies, maps and scores your intro paths - and makes it seamless to ask for those intros.
The World's First Ranking of VCs by Network Strength
Whisper List
Launching today
VC rankings always focus on money - who returned the most, who invested the most, who has the most. But founders care about something else entirely, something supremely simple: can you help them build a billion dollar business? Introducing the Whisper List, the world's first ranking of VCs by the strength of their network. Discover which investors are connected where it counts - so you can see who can actually help you win.
Interactive
Free
Draftboard
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
When investors say “We’ll introduce you to our whole network,” we founders all nod politely - but we have no idea if that’s true. (Do they even have a strong network? Is it relevant to you?)
In the process of building our core Draftboard product (a warm intro mapping agent) we were continually reminded of how much network strength varies by individual - some people are just bursting with connections, while others are…not.
So we decided to run a test.
Using Draftboard’s network graphing engine, we scored and ranked hundreds of the world’s top VCs to see if they truly are connected to decision makers across metros and functions - like Heads of Finance in NYC or Heads of Product in SF.
And the data was fascinating - so we’ve decided to share it with the world.
That’s how the Whisper List was born: it’s the world’s first ranking of VCs by network strength - not by returns or deal count, but by how directly they’re connected to the real decision-makers - i.e. the people who buy things.
A few things you can do:
🥇 Search any VC - check out their network strength and ranks.
🏙️ Browse metro × function lists - see who tops “NYC × Marketing,” “SF × Engineering,” etc.
📊 View detailed profiles - breakdowns by function, seniority, etc.
🎯 Claim your spot - if you’re a VC, you can verify your profile and see how you compare to your peers.
We built this because real access - not pitch decks or vibes - drives outcomes. And because we believe the future of fundraising (and even more importantly: sales) will be powered by human relationships, not AI-generated cold emails by the millions.
If you’re a founder: check out which VCs actually know your buyers. If you’re an investor: claim your profile, show your strengths, and maybe discover some new ones!
Would love your feedback -
Zach & the Draftboard team
Cursor
Cool list! Great way to find helpful VCs
Wonderful to see this launching great work and wishing you all the best
Oh wow this looks really solid. Yeah, I probably have thousands of connections, and I don't even remember who does what, haha. So this could be really helpful