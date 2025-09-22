Launching today
Lookup turns raw footage into structured answers, proof clips, and automations with just a few lines of code. From counting people to compliance checks, it makes video searchable and programmable—this will help any app see.
Ajay Kumar
Maker
📌

👋 Hey Product Hunt!

I’m Ajay, co-founder of Lookup, and today we’re launching.

The problem:

Most vision products are narrow. They optimize for one thing — safety, checkout, traffic — and stop there. But vision is only valuable when it’s inside another product. As a superpower.

If you’re a dev or PM, you don’t want a “vision startup.”

You want your app to see. So it can improve metrics and outcomes on its own.

What Lookup does:

👉 Upload or connect video

👉 Ask a question in plain English

👉 Get structured answers — counts, timelines, events — with proof clips you can trust.

We hide the heavy lifting (detection, tracking, reasoning). You just call the API.

How it works:

Lookup runs a cascade of models (motion → detection → video-language).

We store results in:

– Object DB: what + where

– Temporal DB: when + order

Together, video becomes queryable like a database. See once, remember forever.

Who it’s for:

⚡ Product / FDE / Dev teams — add “eyes” to your app, build your app workflow on top of vision.

Why now: Cameras are everywhere. Storage is cheap. What’s missing is a layer that makes video useful for any product. Lookup is that layer.

Who we are:

We’re second-time founders in video AI.

– At OurEye.ai (YC W22) we scaled to 1,500+ deployments.

– At AvairSense, our AI camera hit 1,000+ homes.

We learned one thing: computer vision only wins when it disappears into the workflow. Lookup is that lesson, turned into a platform.

Playground:

Try it yourself. Upload a video, ask questions, see answers. No training. No labeling. Just truth from video.

👉 If your app could see, what would you build?

We’d love to hear. 🚀

Shoutout to @thisiskp_ for hunting us. Also @zaczuo and @rohanrecommends for the help.

Sourav Sanyal
Maker

What would you build in your app if you could integrate vision within your product?

Alankar Saxena
@sourav_sanyal4 We would like to be notified if any non approved organisation member entered a sensitive area of the office like finance sections and secure access areas. While gate access cards and current security cameras do the basic job, they are bypassed using simple social hacks.
Sourav Sanyal
Maker

@alankar_saxena1 exactly what we are solving for. Humans see too belive, we want to let software see too!

