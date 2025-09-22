Launching today
Lookup
Ask Video Anything
40 followers
Ask Video Anything
40 followers
Lookup turns raw footage into structured answers, proof clips, and automations with just a few lines of code. From counting people to compliance checks, it makes video searchable and programmable—this will help any app see.
Free
Launch tags:SaaS•Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team
Basecamp — Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Promoted
Lookup
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
I’m Ajay, co-founder of Lookup, and today we’re launching.
The problem:
Most vision products are narrow. They optimize for one thing — safety, checkout, traffic — and stop there. But vision is only valuable when it’s inside another product. As a superpower.
If you’re a dev or PM, you don’t want a “vision startup.”
You want your app to see. So it can improve metrics and outcomes on its own.
What Lookup does:
👉 Upload or connect video
👉 Ask a question in plain English
👉 Get structured answers — counts, timelines, events — with proof clips you can trust.
We hide the heavy lifting (detection, tracking, reasoning). You just call the API.
How it works:
Lookup runs a cascade of models (motion → detection → video-language).
We store results in:
– Object DB: what + where
– Temporal DB: when + order
Together, video becomes queryable like a database. See once, remember forever.
Who it’s for:
⚡ Product / FDE / Dev teams — add “eyes” to your app, build your app workflow on top of vision.
Why now: Cameras are everywhere. Storage is cheap. What’s missing is a layer that makes video useful for any product. Lookup is that layer.
Who we are:
We’re second-time founders in video AI.
– At OurEye.ai (YC W22) we scaled to 1,500+ deployments.
– At AvairSense, our AI camera hit 1,000+ homes.
We learned one thing: computer vision only wins when it disappears into the workflow. Lookup is that lesson, turned into a platform.
Playground:
Try it yourself. Upload a video, ask questions, see answers. No training. No labeling. Just truth from video.
👉 If your app could see, what would you build?
We’d love to hear. 🚀
Shoutout to @thisiskp_ for hunting us. Also @zaczuo and @rohanrecommends for the help.
Lookup
What would you build in your app if you could integrate vision within your product?
SatoshiGPT
Lookup
@alankar_saxena1 exactly what we are solving for. Humans see too belive, we want to let software see too!