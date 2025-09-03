Launching today
F**k job applications
LockedIn is a tool where you can paste any job URL and watch our AI research the role like a human would, then generate personalized cover letters and resume tips for you to review and use.
Yapz
The idea is actually quite simple - as a coder watching my pregnant partner spend hours job searching over the past few months, I wanted there to be somewhere that lets you paste any job URL and watch an AI research the role like a human would, then write personalized cover letters and resume tips.
LockedIn is different because it uses advanced browser automation (like Manus), and you can actually watch the AI in real-time as it researches. You can also whip up outreach messages with 1-click to help win referrals.
For anyone interested, you can check it out at trylockedin.app and let me know what you think! It's intuitive with no complicated setup, so anyone can paste a job URL and see how it works.
