LockedIn is a tool where you can paste any job URL and watch our AI research the role like a human would, then generate personalized cover letters and resume tips for you to review and use.
The idea is actually quite simple - as a coder watching my pregnant partner spend hours job searching over the past few months, I wanted there to be somewhere that lets you paste any job URL and watch an AI research the role like a human would, then write personalized cover letters and resume tips.
LockedIn is different because it uses advanced browser automation (like Manus), and you can actually watch the AI in real-time as it researches. You can also whip up outreach messages with 1-click to help win referrals.
For anyone interested, you can check it out at trylockedin.app and let me know what you think! It's intuitive with no complicated setup, so anyone can paste a job URL and see how it works.
@irfahm_ Though I encountered a bug, looking forward to trying it again soon. Cool website though!
@irfahm_ This is a great idea! I know from personal experience how much time this can save. Congratulations!
Cheers to such a brilliant tagline!
Wow, what an awesome idea! I wish I had a tool this convenient when I was job hunting right after graduation. Tried it out and it works pretty well. Also, love the style of your website—it’s really fun!
One thing—how do you handle user privacy? Uploading resumes feels a bit sensitive.
@vickywang_ thanks for trying it out! and glad you like the site design.
for privacy - your resume data stays in your account, we don't use it for AI training or share it with anyone. it's all private to you.