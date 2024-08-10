Launched this week
A web browser for your AI
28 followers
Open to developers everywhere. We can't wait to see what you build.
Brainfish — 📖 AI that can explain your product to anyone.
📖 AI that can explain your product to anyone.
Hey Product Hunt 👋!
I’m Paul, founder and CEO of Browserbase.
We each have a browser on our computer, but when you can run hundreds of them in the cloud and let AI use them, it becomes really powerful. That’s why I built Browserbase, the #1 place to run browsers in the cloud.
Today, we’re democratizing the power to automate the web. With Director, anyone can design repeatable browser agents with just a single prompt in natural language.
When you tell Director to “find me a developer on UpWork.com with web automation experience”, our agent uses its own browser to accomplish your task click by click. You can watch the agent take each step, click on buttons, fill forms, navigate to different websites, and extract or download useful data.
Our agent is excellent at fetching you data that isn’t easily scrapeable, such as government registries, multi-page reports, websites that need a login, etc. Using our powerful Stagehand framework, Director can fill nearly any form and automate tedious submission work.
Director works completely hands-free, so you can spawn many of them to operate over thousands of websites, such as municipal websites that vary slightly by each region.
For sensitive steps, such as logging in, Director will hand off control to you, so you can securely login yourself or use our native 1Password integration. None of your credentials will ever be seen by the agent.
Every step taken by the agent is repeatable. As your agent navigates around the web, it records its actions into reliable Stagehand code. You can deploy your workflows into production so they can run repeatedly over many queries or on fixed schedules.
Our users find Director really excels at:
1. Fill out tedious surveys or forms 1000x
2. Monitor government public records, fetch new PDFs each day
3. Given an unknown URL, find a way to extract a nugget of data
4. Decide if a website is well-designed and accessible
5. Verify that an professional is legally licensed
6. Check if a business is ADA-compliant using Street View
7. Manually move entries from one CRM to another
I’d love to hear more success stories from you. Head over to Director today and give the agent your most ambitious web task!
Let's goo. I like the replay feature for past workflows too & all the templates. Are there any credits for students/non profits?
Warp
@paul_klein Congrats on the launch! This is the future of work!
ConstitutionDAO (📜,📜)
@paul_klein legendary. Congrats on the launch!
Quanta
@paul_klein Congrats! We'll certainly be using this in the accounting area, there's so many routine and manual data gathering workflows..
BuilderBook
@paul_klein Love how easy it is to try before making an account! Congrats on the launch, Paul & co :)
Director
Hey everyone, I'm Ziray and I lead product 👋
At Browserbase, we hate boring old business workflows as much as you do, but we sure love automating them. Our customers have scaled their workflows up to 100,000+ hours annually, automating away the most tedious, mundane web tasks.
It takes 10,000 hours to truly master a skill. That's the kind of time we want to give back to people to focus on what they love.
I'll share some real world use cases we've seen on Director.
🚛 Compare 5 different trucking routes from SF to LA by finding the average gas price along the way. [Watch workflow]
🔩 Setup recurring hardware purchases on McMaster-Carr. [Watch workflow]
✈️ Pull flight receipts from airlines like Delta programmatically. [Watch workflow]
🧾 We use @Ramp , but not all invoices get ingested. We have Director look through my emails and forward any receipts to our Ramp account. [Watch workflow]
📓 On Slack, see what supplies people need in #office channel, then add them to cart on Amazon. [Watch workflow]
Director
Hey Product Hunt! I'm Maayan, the tech lead for Director.
My favorite part about Director is its secret ingredient: the agent. This looping LLM chat is the reason you can converse with Director in plain english while it takes action on the web.
The chat itself is built on AI SDK, but the real magic lies in the Stagehand tools that we give it. They allow the agent to interact with the browser in the way any human would, with basic tools like "click" and "type", but also less obvious ones like "wait" and "scroll", because even an agent needs to pause as something loads or scroll down to reach a button!
We even have tools that are human in the loop. My personal favorite is the "login" tool, which will pause to let the user take over the browser to log in. The agent can then perform tasks on your personal accounts, like ordering supplies on Amazon or updating your Notion docs, without ever having access to your login credentials.
The final one I'll mention is the "extract" tool, that can scrape a website and provide a custom CSV of whatever information on the site you ask for. When you deploy workflows, they’ll run again and again without requiring intervention. Stagehand tools combined with repeatable runs can create really powerful combinations, like running a weekly extraction workflow to generate fully fledged reports without lifting a finger.
We’re really excited to have you all try Director out. It’s been a labor of love and we’re proud to have made something that is extremely powerful, yet accessible to anyone who wants to build with it. We can’t wait to see what you make :)
Director
Hey there Product Hunt 👋 thanks for checking us out.
I'm Liam, the designer behind Director.
One of the things I loved about designing Director is how it presents an opportunity to design an interface that is probabilistic and open-ended, updating in real-time. We scaffolded it so that it can easily break down into smaller pieces. We wanted to make something so simple that it could adapt and respond to the tools we have today, as well as any new tools we give to the agent. Something that acts as a space for the agent to operate.
Director needed to be extensible: usable across multiple platforms, easy to add new features and agent capabilities to, and able to anticipate user needs. This becomes increasingly important as models get faster and more performant. The interface adapts and presents what you need on demand.
As you build with Director, it gives you a trail of thinking within a browser thread. It will click and navigate a browser for you. If you want to go a step further, it will securely log in with your credentials through our 1Password connector or by taking control of the browser. Credentials are kept safe and stored under Browserbase context IDs. Each thread can generate artifacts at the end: PDFs, CSVs, other files, and code that can be scheduled and deployed as an agentic workflow.
Imagine a future where you're orchestrating multiple browser agents, all doing tasks on your behalf, eliminating the tedious, mundane and boring work in your life. How much time will you get back? And what will you do next?
Chronicle
Super cool. Just tried to create a simple workflow to find a bunch of inspo from Cosmos.so
I honestly did not think it would work but this is super impressive.
Great stuff team!
Director
Thanks so much for giving it a try @mayuresh_patole !
Impossibly Dope Innovations
Yes Paul! Stagehand and Browserbase have been a ton of fun to work with. Director looks equally dope
Director
@dougsilkstone1 Thanks so much Doug!!
Sellkit
That’s powerful. is there any action logs for each workflow?
Director
@roozbehfirouz Great question!
Every step your agent takes becomes recorded into stagehand.dev code, which means what your agent does on the web can be replicated and repeated at scale.