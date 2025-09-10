Launched this week
Introducing Rocket Journal: An AI-powered voice journal to decode your thoughts, uncover patterns, and unlock clarity — all in just minutes a day. Speak your mind in a safe rant space or reflect deeply with guided prompts. On iOS only. Coming soon to Android.
Hey PH 👋
I’m Jonah from Rocket Health, and I’m excited to share something we’ve been building.
For years, journaling apps have mostly focused on typing — polished templates, structured reflections, long entries. But sometimes, you’re too overwhelmed to type. Your thoughts are messy. You just want to speak and let it out. That’s where Rocket Journal began.
We built it as a voice-first journaling companion — something that lets you be raw, unfiltered, and real.
There are two modes:
Rant Mode: just hit record and talk — like a private voice note to yourself
Reflect Mode: structured prompts to guide deeper self-reflection when you’re ready
Once you’re done, the app gives you AI-powered insights — emotional themes, recurring thoughts, and reflections over time.
All designed to help you build a gentle habit of checking in with yourself — even on your most scattered days.
We’re trying to reimagine journaling for people who think out loud.
And we’re still very early in this journey.
It’s a work in progress
We’re learning every day — what helps people stick with journaling, what feels intrusive, what genuinely creates emotional clarity.
🙏 I’d love to hear from you:
What would you love to see in a journaling app like this?
If you try it, what felt good? What didn’t?
Any thoughts on what could make it more useful, comforting, or even fun?
Drop your thoughts here or message us directly. We’re all ears.
Thanks for checking it out 💙
@jonah_eapen Congrats on the launch Jonah! Love the idea of a voice-first journaling tool — sometimes typing just doesn’t match the flow of messy thoughts. Can’t wait to give this a try, it feels super comforting!
@lacope Thanks Laia! That’s exactly what we hoped for — a place where messy thoughts don’t need polishing. Excited to hear what you think once you’ve tried it 🙏
@jonah_eapen Sure!!!
@jonah_eapen This could be a really useful product for me - I ruminate daily and often lose my train of thought or depth of feeling when I have to type or write at the same time. Being able to just talk while focusing on my thoughts and emotions in the moment feels much more natural. I also like the Rant + Reflect split.
One question: can the app automatically flag or track recurring emotional themes over the course of weeks so I can see patterns in what's weighing me down the most? Also, how many languages are supported? I usually ruminate in Ukrainian or Russian since English is not my native language.
@anastasiiazhur Really appreciate you sharing this. Yes — the app can already surface recurring themes over time, so you start spotting patterns. Multi-language is something we’ve been asked about a lot, so that’s definitely on our radar.
Quite relatable! With this crazy pace of things, you do need a space to collect all things together to navigate this mayhem 😅
Good luck!
@helga_impalpable Thanks so much for the kind words, Helga! 💛
Congrats on your launch 👏 Reflect Mode + Daily Affirmations is a powerful combo. Might be cool if affirmations could evolve based on my journaling themes over time, so they feel extra personal 👀
@talshyn Thanks so much, Talshyn!
That idea about evolving affirmations based on journaling themes is super interesting 👀