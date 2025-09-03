Launching today
Kaylin AI
Full-service AI powered marketing for small businesses
16 followers
Full-service AI powered marketing for small businesses
16 followers
Kaylin is an AI-powered full-service marketing for small businesses that crafts a social strategy, creates all the posts, and manages/schedules content on all your social media accounts, along with custom email marketing.
Interactive
Payment Required
Launch tags:Social Media•Marketing•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Secure Privacy 2.0. — FREE Cookie Banner w/ 55+ Global Laws + Google Consent Mode
FREE Cookie Banner w/ 55+ Global Laws + Google Consent Mode
Promoted
Oasis ❊
Hey Product Hunt 👋
I’m Suraj, co-founder of Kaylin.
Today we’re launching Kaylin to everyone — and we’re excited to show what we can do.
Why we started Kaylin
As founders, we loved building a great product, but never put in the time for distribution. We never found time to
- Post on all our different social media accounts
- Send emails that actually made sense to users
- Handle paid ads, blogs, and seo
Instead of distribution, we always kept building products, but it never led to the growth we needed.
We decided to solve our own problem, and eventually made it a business that other businesses love. Think of your local coffee shop, an online store, or even an AI startup.
How we envisoned Kaylin
From day 1, the idea was to let Kaylin be your business’s distribution center. How do you promote a sale to your social media, your email list, your paid ads, and even your blog all at once? To get there, we had to start from the main area, social media.
We started with an AI social media manager, while still having a human in the loop. Every client gets an account manager, but our efficiency with using AI tools to create the content helps speed up the process, much faster than a regular digital agency could ever do.
What Kaylin does today
Kaylin is your all-in-one AI marketing agent for any small business selling SaaS, physical goods, and even real estate agents.
In a few words: we create content, post it for you, and manage your digital presence — all for one price.
Here’s what that means:
- Kaylin handles everything—strategy, content creation (posts, scripts, videos), and scheduling. You just approve and go. No more juggling freelancers or agencies.
- From onboarding to content delivery, everything happens in just 1–2 business days.
- Plans start at just $99/month, with no long-term contracts—you can cancel anytime.
- AI-powered content stays consistently on-brand, and every piece is human-reviewed for quality.
- Ideal for e-commerce, service providers, real estate, agencies, solopreneurs—you name it, Kaylin scales with you.
- Smart insights with AI – get analytics and insights into your content performance, and talk to a real account manager to see how you can improve.
We're so confident in Kaylin AI's ability to help your business that we used it entirely for this launch. All the copy, images, and videos were made with Kaylin.
---
### 🚀 Special Product Hunt Offer
For all the businesses out there, we wanted to give something extra:
Use code PRODUCTHUNT after signing up to get 30% off any plan.
No limits, no catches—just our way of saying thanks for supporting us on launch day. 🎉
---
### What’s Next
We’re live on Product Hunt today! Drop in with your questions, feedback, or just say hi—we’re here for it.
Big thanks to our early supporters—your insights brought us here. This is just the beginning.
— The Kaylin AI Team
minimalist phone: creating folders
Will you support Substack in the future? :)