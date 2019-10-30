Reviews celebrate Retool for speeding up internal tooling with flexible drag‑and‑drop UIs, strong integrations, and the option to add custom code. Makers from Supademo, Central (YC S24), and daily.dev say it accelerates dashboards and ops apps, integrates cleanly with data, and balances ease with power. Users highlight rapid prototyping, solid security, and time savings, especially for small teams. Common drawbacks: a learning curve for non‑coders, occasional performance hiccups on large apps, inconsistent docs/UX in places, and higher enterprise pricing.

