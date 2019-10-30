Retool
The first enterprise AppGen platform that turns natural language into production-ready internal apps—built on your live data and deployed in your environment. Secure from day one.
From idea to deployment—all on your enterprise data
Build production-ready apps from natural language using your real data, in your cloud, with enterprise security and governance built in. Start building with AI that knows your stack.
Retool
Hey Product Hunt! Keanan here from the Retool team.
If you’ve used Retool before, you know it’s a powerful way to build internal tools fast—drag-and-drop UI, built-in queries, full control with code when you want it. Today, we’re making that flow even faster—with AI built directly into the editor.
You can now build apps with natural language in Retool. Just describe what you want—“Create a dashboard from my order data in my Postgres database showing unshipped orders over $5k, with filters and alert rules”—and Retool will generate a fully functional app, wired up to your data, abiding by your security requirements, with components, queries, and logic in place.
There are a lot of AI dev tools out there, so here's a quick rundown of what we think makes AI AppGen different in Retool:
On your actual data. PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Salesforce, Databricks, and 100+ other integrations, no glue code needed.
In your cloud: Deploy where and how you prefer, securely connected to your systems.
Secure by default. Every app inherits your SSO, RBAC structure, and comes with audit logs wired and ready to go.
This is only the first of a growing set of AppGen capabilities across Retool's platform. Alongside the prompting support, we’ve already rolled out one-click README generation, with more features on the way in the next few weeks 👀
Try it for free by building a prompt right on retool.com! These capabilities are available on all Retool plans: from Free to Enterprise, cloud to self-hosted.
We’ll be hanging out in the comments all day—excited to hear what you think! What other AI features are you eager to see come to Retool?
Hey PH fam 👋
I’m pumped to bring Retool’s AI AppGen to the Product Hunt community today! 🚀
Here’s the thing about vibe coding and AI-assisted development right now: there’s a massive elephant in the room that nobody’s really solving.
The enterprise hesitation is real.
I’ve been deep in the AI dev tool space, and I keep hearing the same concerns from CTOs and engineering leaders:
• “What about our data security?”
• “How do we prevent leakage to external LLMs?”
• “Can we actually trust AI-generated code in production?”
These aren’t just paranoid questions—they’re legitimate blockers keeping entire organizations from adopting AI dev tools.
That’s why this launch matters.
Retool AI AppGen isn’t just another “describe what you want and get code” tool. It’s the first one I’ve seen that actually addresses the enterprise security elephant head-on 🐘
Here’s what makes it different:
✨It works on your real data (100+ integrations), deploys in your cloud, and inherits your existing security setup—SSO, permissions, audit logs included.
The workflow is honestly chef’s kiss 👨🍳
Just tell it what you need: “Dashboard showing unshipped orders over $5k from my Postgres DB, with filters and alerts” → boom, fully functional app with queries, components, and logic wired up.
What I love most? You’re not locked into AI-generated code. Retool still gives you full control to jump in and customize with code when you want. It’s AI + developer control, not AI instead of developer control.
The Retool team (including Keanan and crew) are here all day to answer questions and hear your thoughts!
Check it out and share your quick reactions below 👇