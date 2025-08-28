Launching today
Katalog
Talk to your reading list
34 followers
Talk to your reading list
34 followers
Save articles for later and listen to them with high-quality AI narration. Use your voice while listening to ask questions, take notes, or highlight important points.
Launch tags:Web App•Productivity•Audio
Launch Team / Built With
Intercom — Startups get 90% off Intercom + 1 year of Fin AI Agent free
Startups get 90% off Intercom + 1 year of Fin AI Agent free
Promoted
Katalog
Hey everyone! 👋
Really excited to launch Katalog on Product Hunt today! Thank you so much @fmerian for hunting!
I've been an active Pocket user for a while now, but I have always felt their text-to-speech quality is average at best. The default voice sounds robotic, and the narration skips important pieces from the article. A few months ago, Mozilla officially killed Pocket, which forced me to start looking for alternatives. I specifically wanted to listen to the articles I saved, a complete hands-off reading experience.
Most read-it-later apps out there would simply narrate the text exactly as it's written. But written text usually contains so much implicit context that's not being communicated by plain narration. I'm not even talking about images or videos. Things like headline structure or list items would be impossible to "hear" in most read-it-later apps.
Since I couldn't find anything on the market, I built Katalog – a read-it-later app for audio listeners. Currently, you can:
✻ Save any article from the web by pasting the link or using a Chrome extension. The saved article will be optimized for listening, featuring auto-generated image captions and other enhancements.
✻ Generate an AI audio narration that you can listen to on the web app.
✻ Use your voice to ask questions and take notes while listening. Think of it as an audio-first version of the typical highlights found in most read-it-later apps.
It's free to use while in public beta. You can save an unlimited number of articles, and generate 5 audio narrations per month. I'm happy to increase the limit for you if you reach out with some feedback 🙂
Let me know what you think, would really appreciate your thoughts! 🙏
Muku.ai
@fmerian @geek_1001 Congrats on the launch! Katalog’s audio-first take is refreshing, especially with captions and smarter narration. Curious how you see it evolving for power users, like custom voices or richer context handling?
Katalog
@fmerian @tonyabracadabra My goal is to over-optimize the listening experience as much as possible. Every little detail I think helps – for example, instead of narrating quotes in articles using the same voice, I want to assign a unique voice per speaker, so you can actually feel it's not the original author saying something, but a third-party reference
Beyond improving the listening experience, I'd also love improve context for AI agent. Right now, you can ask a quick question while listening to the narration and talk with AI. It doesn't yet have an extensive context of past conversations, your listening habits, articles you have already read, etc. Adding this context would make it so much more helpful.
neat product, Ahmed. I was an absolute fan of @Upnext, an elegant alternative to @Pocket so I'm psyched to post @Katalog here.
keep up your great work 👏👏
Katalog
@fmerian Thank you so so much, Flo! Always appreciate your feedback and help with the launch and overall 🙇
Toaster
@fmerian @geek_1001 Congrats on the launch! 🙌 We need this after @Pocket is no more.
CoSupport AI
good luck with your launch, looks interesting!
Katalog
@enesterenko Thank you, Eugene! Appreciate it 🙏
Toaster
I have been using Katalog for a while now - unlike other AIs which don't make an effort to adjust the readable content, to well-sounding one, it makes things sooo much better! I recommend at least trying it out - it changes my news consumption completely
Katalog
@sir_shipalot thank you so much, Oskar! 🙏