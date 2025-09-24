Launching today
FakeRadar.io protects your sensitive data by instantly detecting whether you’re speaking with a real person or a deepfake — in real time, with just one click. Stay confident in every conversation and be sure the person on screen is truly who they claim to be.
Hi Product Hunters!
I’m Artem Anikeev, founder of FakeRadar.io — a real-time deepfake detection tool for video calls.
Over the last 18 months, our team has built technology that instantly verifies whether the person on the other side of a call is real or fake.
How it works
Runs in real time during Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, Discord, and more.
No recordings, no audio access, no data stored — full privacy.
Detects deepfakes, static photos, and suspicious signals instantly.
Currently protects against 8 deepfake generators — and the number keeps growing.
Who it’s for?
Recruiters → avoid fake candidates in interviews.
Fintech & banks → verify high-risk clients.
Any team running video calls → protect against fraud.
Coming next
Voice deepfake detection & synthetic text analysis
A unified anti-fraud platform combining video, audio & text in real time
Adaptive learning system that auto-updates as new deepfake methods appear
Behavioral analytics: pauses, facial expressions, speech patterns
A global database of deepfake “fingerprints”
API for banks, governments & enterprises to provide large-scale fraud protection
We’d love your support, feedback, and ideas!
Try FakeRadar.io today and make sure every video call you make is with a real person.
Scade.pro
@artem_anikeev Interesting and relevant product. Well done, guys!
I'm off to test it out)).
Fakeradar
@maria_anosova Thank you so much for the kind words! Happy testing!
Scade.pro
Oh guys, thats super cool. Waiting for the API integrations to make it part of our no-code tool. Good to have so solid products on PH!
Fakeradar
@volk13 Our programmers are working almost 24 hours a day! The API will be ready soon!
@volk13 @artem_anikeev A very interesting direction for the product. I think that the API could be in demand for many services.
FakeRadar’s real-time deepfake detection is a game-changer for high-stakes video calls .
Fakeradar
@cyrusandrew Fraudsters are constantly improving their techniques. But we're looking several steps ahead!
Wow, really love the idea! It's getting really hard to spot deepfakes, so this tool could be a real lifesaver for someone :)
Does it work on mobile devices?
Fakeradar
@helga_impalpable Thank you for your words of support! The mobile version is currently in development. We'll make it for both Android and iOS.
Deepfake shield for video calls ? Yes please - testing Fakeradar right now! 🥳
Fakeradar
@adsapozhnikov That's right! If you have any questions during testing, let us know! We're here to help!