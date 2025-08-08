Launching today
Kandid
Consultative AI salesperson for ecommerce
Consultative AI salesperson for ecommerce
Kandid is an AI-powered sales assistant for consumer brands that boosts conversions by guiding shoppers, recommending products, answering queries, and upselling like a trained store rep - all in real time, 24x7, across your website.
Hey Product Hunt 👋
I’m Bhavya, co-founder of Kandid, and I’m super excited to finally share this with you.
Kandid was born out of a simple frustration we saw in D2C e-commerce — online shoppers today still have the same experience they did 10 years ago. They land on a site, click through a catalogue, maybe read some reviews, and if they’re lucky, they find the right product. But the human touch of an in-store salesperson, someone who can listen, guide, and recommend, is missing.
With Kandid, we wanted to bridge that gap. Our AI-powered sales assistants engage customers in real time, understand their needs, and guide them to the perfect product — all while staying true to the brand’s personality. We’ve seen brands use it to:
Increase conversion rates by guiding hesitant shoppers to the checkout
Improve AOV with intelligent upselling that feels natural, not forced
Reduce support load by automating repetitive queries without losing the human feel
What’s been most rewarding is watching brands light up when they see the impact - more sales, intelligent upsells, happier customers, and a shopping experience that actually feels personal again.
Would love to hear your thoughts, feedback, and even crazy feature ideas. This is just the start for us, and we’re here to make online shopping as warm and effective as the best in-store experience you’ve ever had. 🚀
Kandid
Hi PH community! I’m one of the developers at Kandid, and I want to share the side of this product that’s been the most exciting for me - making something that’s both AI-powered and brand-controlled.
Most AI tools feel like black boxes - you plug them in, they do their thing, but you can’t really shape them. With Kandid, we took the opposite approach. The AI does the heavy lifting - understanding shopper intent, answering questions, and upselling intelligently but the brand decides exactly how it behaves. You can:
- Set the tone and personality so it sounds like your brand, not “just another bot”
- Define custom conversation flows for different customer types
- Enable or disable features like upselling, cross-selling, or guided product discovery
The intelligent upselling feature was my personal baby. It doesn’t just randomly suggest products, it understands context. If a customer’s buying sunscreen, it might suggest a moisturizer with matching SPF protection. If they’re picking a dress, it could offer matching accessories.
As a builder, it’s rare to create something where brands enjoy tweaking and personalizing the AI - but here, that’s been one of the most common bits of feedback. Would love to hear how you’d customize your own AI sales assistant!