A fast, minimal project management tool for devs, designers and small teams. Built-in AI helps break down tasks, summarise sprints and organise your backlog – no clutter, no plugins, no fluff. Just clean, focused planning that works.
Hey Product Hunt 👋
We love tools like Linear, ClickUp and Notion (and others) – they’re powerful, but sometimes managing them feels like a full-time job. So we built Kanbanq – a fast, lightweight project tool for solo devs, creative teams and small studios who want agile structure without the bloat.
Kanbanq is built around a dual-board system: one for your sprint and one for your backlog, which is its own Kanban-style board. No more endless lists – now your backlog stays organised, focused and usable.
It’s also fully real-time and collaborative, with visible multiplayer cursors so you always know who’s working on what – perfect for async teams and remote collaboration.
We’ve baked in AI from day one. Nova, your built-in planning assistant, can break down tasks, suggest new ones, clean up your board, rename cards, or turn messy stand-up notes into structured action items. You can even give it a file like a Game Design Document or a Excel file and it will convert it all into tasks and categories for you. It’s like having a PM who never gets tired. However this feature is currently turned off, as it needs a little more work (it has a tendency to go rogue sometimes! lol), but it will be coming in the next month or so.
We’re not here to compete with the big platforms. Kanbanq is something different – simpler, friendlier, and genuinely more fun to use (we have lots of easter eggs hidden across the product).
Built by two people, bootstrapped and driven by love for clean interfaces, smart features and silly easter eggs.
We made it for our own projects – and now we’re excited to share it with yours.
We're starting small with an MVP, but we’re building fast and keeping things focused.
Please join our discord, to chat, chillout, share memes and give feedback. We're rewarding our active alpha testers with free annual subscriptions: https://discord.gg/8XKMp7366b
Would love your thoughts. Thanks for taking a look!