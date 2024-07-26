Launching today
Plane brings your entire org into one workspace where every team is equipped to do their best work, their way. Whether you're tracking projects, writing docs, or using AI to figure work out, it's all right here.
Hey everyone. I’m Vamsi, the creator of Plane.
We started building Plane, first for ourselves. To solve for difficult, hard-to-adopt, and configuration-heavy project management software. We wanted a workspace that felt cohesive, not cobbled together. A system that bends to how you work and not one that forces you into rigid workflows, cycles, or frameworks.
From the very beginning, we obsessed over simplicity, adaptability and extensibility. Plane had to be powerful enough for large teams and structured orgs, but simple enough for anyone to pick up and just get things done. It had to feel light and intuitive, yet capable of scaling to thousands of users without breaking its philosophy.
That’s why we built Plane on an Open Core and not just because we believe in open source, but because we wanted Plane to be something people could truly own.
You can,
1. Host it yourself
2. Use it on our managed cloud
3. Even deploy it in fully air-gapped environments
We already have organizations like Sony, Dolby, Accenture, Zerodha and Dreamtonics using Plane. We've also found strong adoption within the Space Tech and Defense industries, whose names I am unable to disclose publicly. I can confidently say Plane is one of the very few modern project management platforms that enterprises can deploy securely post-Jira Data Center shutdown.
Over time, we realized we weren’t just solving our own problems anymore. Teams across industries — product, engineering, marketing, operations — were reaching out, saying "this is exactly what we’ve been looking for." A single fabric that connects your teams, your tools and your workflows without chaos, without bloat.
That's the magic we’ve tried to preserve even as we’ve grown.
Plane isn’t another project management software; it’s one workspace that quietly shapes itself around how you already work. It brings your projects, docs, and AI together in one place, so you can stop managing tools and start managing work.
We’re launching Plane today with a mix of excitement, pride, and nerves. It’s been a wild ride getting here — countless late nights, hundreds of community pull requests, and so many real conversations with users who’ve shaped this product alongside us.
If you’ve ever wished your work tools would just get out of your way, I think you’ll feel right at home in Plane.
Thanks for checking us out. Can't wait to hear what you think.
~ Vamsi
We’ve been using Plane extensively our workplace, and it’s completely changed how my team (about 15 people across the globe) works.
Congrats on the launch team
Very very excited to bring Plane infront of the world!