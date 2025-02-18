Grok 3 has received mixed reviews. Makers of AgentX praise it for sparking new ideas and providing clever insights. n8nChat makers highlight its exceptional reasoning abilities and creative problem-solving, which enhance automation workflows. However, some users criticize its performance, particularly in Europe, citing issues with photo editing and comparing it unfavorably to other AI like ChatGPT. Despite this, others appreciate its speed and intelligence, especially for text-related tasks.

