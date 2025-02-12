Github Copilot

GitHub Copilot works alongside you directly in your editor, suggesting whole lines or entire functions for you. Powered by OpenAI its trained on billions of lines of public code, saving you time and helping you stay focused.
GitHub Copilot for Raycast

GitHub Copilot for Raycast

Launching today
Delegate tasks and track progress from Raycast
Start and track GitHub Copilot coding agent tasks from Raycast 🤖
ProductivityDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
