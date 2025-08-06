Launching today
Finden
AI workspace to unify, automate, and run your business
126 followers
AI workspace to unify, automate, and run your business
126 followers
Finden is your AI workspace for all your data, across drives, devices, and applications. Organize files, enrich your data, chat with your data, and automatically find what matters in your Memory Bank.
Finden
CTO.ai
in a world of too much data and tools, this is the help i need making since of my life and businesses
Agnes AI
Finally, a tool that actually lets me search across all my accounts (work AND personal) in one go—realy love that, this has been such a headache for me fr!
Finden
@cruise_chen Thank you for your support!