Fieldy is an AI-powered wearable note taker for your in-person meetings.
Hey, Product Hunters! 👋
I am founder at Fieldy - a wearable note taker. Today, we are officially launching Fieldy and we are excited to share our journey!!!
We are the first wearable note taker to ship to actual users back in March 2024.
For you hunters, we are offering 21% OFF with a code PH21OFF on fieldy.ai!
What does it do?
Fieldy is an always-on wearable note taker. It transcribes conversations in real-time, automatically splits them up and generates summaries.
We are solving a pain of holding a conversation and taking notes at the same time as well as the social awkwardness of taking your phone out during an in-person meeting. We'd like everyone to just focus on the conversation and let Fieldy remember the details.
How does it work?
Fieldy connects to your phone over Bluetooth and streams data over your phone for processing. We are special, because we don't store any audio after audio processing is done.
Features:
⚡️ Real-time transcriptions
✅ Automatic reminders. Fieldy will create a reminder from a verbal promise you make during your conversation.
💬 AI Chat. The app does retrieval over all of your conversations, it will help you recall information, but it's also amazing at self-reflective conversations.
🔎 Search. Need to lookup something from your recent or year old conversations? We got you.
🗂️ 10+ Templates. We built professional summary templates for healthcare, sales and managers: SOAP, BANT, 1 on 1, hiring interview, etc.
Device Specifications:
🔋 3 days battery life - though some users get from Monday to Friday on one charge.
🤏 Dimensions: 37x25x11 mm
🏋️♀️ Weights only 25 grams
💽 36 hours of offline storage (software support still in development)
💎 A carabiner hook allows you to swap to your favorite necklace
Use cases:
Our target group is people with at 2-3 hours of in-person meetings per day.
Healthcare -
Auditors -
Story:
Around two years ago I was at a company building AI workflows for small business owners. We learned that a huge UX problem is user context:
1. What problems are you currently dealing with?
2. How are you or your company growing?
3. What's on your mind?
This problem is fundamental to all AI products, more data -> more useful AI systems. In my mind the most straight to the point solution is a wearable device for capturing conversations.
On January 2024 with this vision I left the company and took a one way trip to San Francisco where I made a viral launch and $20k revenue - https://x.com/ItsMartynasK/statu...
This initial $20k enabled the team to bootstrap the company to several thousand orders and we are growing!
Vision
You probably notice that our messaging right now is different from the initial insight, the reason for the pivot is 2 lessons:
1. It's difficult to ship great hardware & software products
2. People already get a LOOT of value from note taking, as evident by growth of digital note takers
So a wearable note taker that simply works is a stepping stone to the much more exciting future that personal context will enable and we are grateful to have a chance to build something amazing in computing history.