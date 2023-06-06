ElevenLabs

The most realistic text to speech and voice cloning software. The most compelling, rich, and lifelike voices for creators and publishers seeking the ultimate tools for storytelling.
ElevenLabs SFX v2

Generate endless looping sound effects with a single prompt
Rated the best text to speech (TTS) software online. Create premium AI voices for free and generate text to speech voiceovers in minutes with our character AI voice generator. Use free text to speech AI to convert text to mp3 in 29 languages with 100+ voices.
Hi everyone! ElevenLabs releases new AI sound effects SFX v2 model. You can now create studio-quality sound effects using just a text prompt. It also allows you to choose endless looping, prompt influence, and set a duration of up to 30s.