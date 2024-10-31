KLING AI

KLING AI, a cutting-edge creative studio by Kuaishou Tech, excels in image and video generation. It ignites creativity through prompts and images, producing realistic visuals with advanced text comprehension, intricate details, and diverse styles.
Kling 2.5 Turbo

Launching today
Next-Level Creativity, Turbocharged
Redefining the Best: Significant upgrade in stability & creativity, video quality pushed to the next level. More reasonable Price: Now 30% lower to fuel your creativity.
Hey Hunters,

Kling just dropped a major update – Kling 2.5 Turbo 🚀

This release takes video generation to the next level with:

✔ Better prompt adherence & temporal control – now you can create coherent narratives, interactions, and scene transitions.

✔ More fluid & stable dynamic scenes – advanced training delivers smooth motion and realistic physics without distortions.

✔ Consistency across styles – every frame stays aligned with your chosen artistic style, colors, and atmosphere.

✔ Better results at a lower price – 30% cheaper (5s 1080p video now only 25 credits).

This means higher quality videos, more control, and lower cost for creators. Excited to see how the community puts this upgrade to work!

