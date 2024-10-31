KLING AI
Launched on June 9th, 2025
Launched on April 25th, 2025
Launched on December 4th, 2024
Reviews praise KLING AI for high-quality, realistic video outputs and steady improvements. Makers of VEED call its video generation “next level” and say it helps bring users’ visions to life. Makers of OpenArt AI report cinematic, smooth, production-ready results and say it helps bring characters to life. Makers of Rubbrband highlight unparalleled control in Kling 1.5. Users commend image-to-video, style variety, and 4K results, though some complain about long queues, slow trials, and occasional failures. Overall sentiment is strongly positive.
Hey Hunters,
Kling just dropped a major update – Kling 2.5 Turbo 🚀
This release takes video generation to the next level with:
✔ Better prompt adherence & temporal control – now you can create coherent narratives, interactions, and scene transitions.
✔ More fluid & stable dynamic scenes – advanced training delivers smooth motion and realistic physics without distortions.
✔ Consistency across styles – every frame stays aligned with your chosen artistic style, colors, and atmosphere.
✔ Better results at a lower price – 30% cheaper (5s 1080p video now only 25 credits).
This means higher quality videos, more control, and lower cost for creators. Excited to see how the community puts this upgrade to work!
HireSplit
This looks really cool! I’m impressed by the real, time collaboration feature. How does it ensure everyone stays on the same page while working together?
I’ve seen so many posts about how frustrating it is to track who’s doing what. Miscommunication can really slow things down.
If you're looking to connect with teams facing these challenges, I think there are plenty of communities that would be eager to hear about Kling 2.5 Turbo.
