ElevenLabs
Create natural AI voices instantly in any language4.9•157 reviews•
6.6K followers
Create natural AI voices instantly in any language4.9•157 reviews•
6.6K followers
6.6K followers
6.6K followers
Launched on June 26th, 2025
Launched on June 25th, 2025
Launched on June 24th, 2025
ElevenLabs is highly praised for its realistic text-to-speech and voice cloning capabilities. Makers like D-ID and beehiiv commend its integration ease and voice quality, while Creatify trusts its voice solutions. Users appreciate its natural-sounding voices and multilingual support, though some note issues with number pronunciation. Overall, ElevenLabs is recognized for enhancing content creation with lifelike voices, making it a preferred choice for storytelling and multimedia projects.
Hey Hunters! 🎶
Excited to hunt ElevenLabs Music – a tool that lets anyone generate studio-quality music from text in seconds. No instruments or production skills needed — just describe your vibe and get a track instantly.
Perfect for creators, developers, and storytellers. What will you create first?
Snapventure
Soooo nice. Looking forward to try it out. This is awesome