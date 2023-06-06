ElevenLabs
ElevenLabs is highly praised for its realistic text-to-speech and voice cloning capabilities. Makers like D-ID and beehiiv commend its integration ease and voice quality, while Creatify trusts its voice solutions. Users appreciate its natural-sounding voices and multilingual support, though some note issues with number pronunciation. Overall, ElevenLabs is recognized for enhancing content creation with lifelike voices, making it a preferred choice for storytelling and multimedia projects.
Hey Hunters 👋
Chat Mode by ElevenLabs 🚀
Now you can build text-only conversational agents in minutes — perfect for customers who prefer typing, for precise inputs like order IDs or email addresses, or for solving simple issues before handing off to a voice agent.
⚡ Key highlights:
✅ Extend your existing voice agents with chat support.
✅ Resolve issues faster with real-time AI that talks, types & takes action.
✅ Deploy instantly via SDKs, API, or even a single line of HTML.
This makes it super easy to deliver support in the modality that best fits your users’ context, while keeping everything grounded in your own data & workflows.
What do you think — would you prefer typing to an AI agent over talking?