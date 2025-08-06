19 followers
What do you think? …
Ductts
Ever wonder how often you cry? Ductts is your pocket-sized cry tracker built for convenience, speed, and privacy.Log every time you cry with a tap. Whether it's a quick tear at a movie or an emotional milestone or a hormonal change, Ductts helps you track the frequency, intensity, and triggers of your crying. No guesswork, just honest tracking so you can get real about your emotions.- Fast, frictionless logging: Open the app and log a cry in seconds. Be as detailed (or not) as you'd like.- See your emotional patterns: Dive into your stats to spot trends and gain insights into your well-being.- Filter your feed: Sort by intensity, type of cry, or timeframe.- Private by design: Your crying data stays on your device. No cloud storage, no accounts, no leaks.- Export & import: Own your data. Export to a spreadsheet for deeper analysis, sharing with a therapist (or friend), or transfer between devices. You can also import data from other sources using the import helper!- Ductts is made for anyone who wants to get in touch with their feelings, track their emotional health, or just get curious about their crying habits.
Crying can be a very painful experience. Both my wife and I cry, but each time we do, we grow stronger. This product idea is truly intriguing.
Ductts
Ever wonder how often you cry? Ductts is your pocket-sized cry tracker built for convenience, speed, and privacy.
Log every time you cry with a tap. Whether it's a quick tear at a movie or an emotional milestone or a hormonal change, Ductts helps you track the frequency, intensity, and triggers of your crying. No guesswork, just honest tracking so you can get real about your emotions.
- Fast, frictionless logging: Open the app and log a cry in seconds. Be as detailed (or not) as you'd like.
- See your emotional patterns: Dive into your stats to spot trends and gain insights into your well-being.
- Filter your feed: Sort by intensity, type of cry, or timeframe.
- Private by design: Your crying data stays on your device. No cloud storage, no accounts, no leaks.
- Export & import: Own your data. Export to a spreadsheet for deeper analysis, sharing with a therapist (or friend), or transfer between devices. You can also import data from other sources using the import helper!
- Ductts is made for anyone who wants to get in touch with their feelings, track their emotional health, or just get curious about their crying habits.
Crying can be a very painful experience. Both my wife and I cry, but each time we do, we grow stronger. This product idea is truly intriguing.