Launching today
Dropstone
AI IDE that learns and improves itself as you code
32 followers
AI IDE that learns and improves itself as you code
32 followers
Dropstone: World's first generational recursive self-improvement AI for autonomous programming. Desktop application with MCP Server, Computer Use API, unlimited Ollama models, Claude Code integration, and Agent Mode.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team
Be the first to comment
Brainfish — AI that can explain your product to anyone.
AI that can explain your product to anyone.
Promoted