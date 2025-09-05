Launching today
Dockify
Customize and switch your Mac dock instantly
24 followers
Customize and switch your Mac dock instantly
24 followers
Take control of your Mac dock — design multiple setups, switch with hot keys or automation with apple shortcuts app, and boost productivity with Dockify.
Payment Required
Launch tags:Productivity•Menu Bar Apps•Apple
Launch Team / Built With
Secure Privacy 2.0. — FREE Cookie Banner w/ 55+ Global Laws + Google Consent Mode
FREE Cookie Banner w/ 55+ Global Laws + Google Consent Mode
Promoted
Dockify