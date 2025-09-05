Launching today
Customize and switch your Mac dock instantly

Take control of your Mac dock — design multiple setups, switch with hot keys or automation with apple shortcuts app, and boost productivity with Dockify.
Productivity, Menu Bar Apps, Apple
👋 Hey everyone! I built Dockify because my own Mac dock had become overwhelming — I juggle design, coding, and a bit of gaming, and all those apps piled into one dock made it messy and distracting. Dockify solves that by letting you create separate dock setups for different workflows. I use one for design, one for coding, and one for gaming — each minimal, focused, and easy to switch between. This is for anyone who wants a cleaner, more intentional Mac experience, whether you’re working, studying, or just relaxing. I’d love to hear how you’d set up your own custom docks! ⚡️Dockify is a lifetime app, No Monthly Subscriptions, Just One Payment and you'll have Lifetime Access. Redeem the coupon code for 20% ⚡️
