IDE for Claude Code to run tabs like tmux
🧠 A prompt-first IDE built for Claude Code power users. Run parallel sessions with full MCP support, set checkpoints to branch or resume instantly, and work like tmux but smarter. Built to supercharge your workflow and unlock true 100x developer velocity.
We built Dereference to give developers a smoother way to work with the most advanced coding tools out there - especially CLI-native tools like Claude Code.
It wraps all of Claude’s power in a clean, intuitive UI,
so you can view files,
run multi-session workflows,
and deploy without the usual friction.
If you're exploring AI-first development tools or just curious how it all works, feel free to text me!
Would love to chat or give you a tour! 🚀
Agnes AI
Wrapping Claude’s code powers in a tmux-style UI is genius—no more tab chaos or CLI headaches. Realy can see this making dev flow way smoother, fr.
@cruise_chen Thanks so much! That’s exactly what we were aiming for, capturing Claude Code’s power but without the tab and terminal overload that slows you down. We’ve been there juggling sessions and feeling the pain, so building a tmux-style UI felt like the natural solution to make the whole dev flow smoother and more focused.
Would love to hear how you manage multiple sessions now, and if there’s anything you’d want to see added or improved! Appreciate the support. 🙌
Claude Code is insanely powerful, but running multiple sessions in parallel gets chaotic fast, tabs everywhere, lost context, and constant juggling. After spending nearly $2k a month on Claude Code API and struggling ourselves, we built Dereference.dev to fix this.
It’s a prompt-first IDE that lets you run and manage multiple Claude Code sessions side-by-side, keep everything persistent, and avoid terminal overload. Built like a modern IDE but as fast as the command line, it’s the developer tool we needed, and now is out for everybody!
Would love your thoughts and feedback!