• 1 review

I have personally had ALOT of bad PNG "AI" interviews and assistants that stare at you like they wanna rip you apart, but this is literally what i expect when people say that they have an AI guide . It moves, it talks, it responds, its customizable for different tasks overall great execution and i genuinely believe people should be replacing those PNG's and robotic voice "AI" with this. its just more natural looking without being creepy :D. And it will probably be even more expressive and smoother in the future!!