Tasks, docs, goals, chat, and everything imaginable to make you more productive.
ClickUp is praised for its versatility and ability to streamline workflows, making it a popular choice for project management and team collaboration. Users appreciate its customizable interface and robust features, which include task management, goal tracking, and document collaboration. Maker reviews from Canny, Theysaid, and Sagehood AI highlight its effectiveness in managing projects and improving team efficiency. However, some users find the extensive features overwhelming, and there are occasional concerns about performance and UI/UX.
Hey everyone!
AI Sprawl is the silent productivity killer. Here's the story of how a very small team in our innovation labs built the antidote.
We were flipping through ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini, copying and pasting context as well as uploading files from our ClickUp and other apps.
Then I had a flashback to before ClickUp existed and realized it's the exact same problem we solved, but for app sprawl.
It's freaking happening again, but this time with AI! I had a vivid dream where our 'One app to replace them all' billboards turned into 'One AI to rule them all'.
We knew we were meant to solve this problem.
We just launched Brain MAX. A fully-native desktop app that gives you productivity superpowers...
✨ Use all AI models, from one app.
✨ Connect all your apps to AI - not surface level, but deeply.
✨ Complete tasks, by giving them to AI.
✨ Schedule meetings, send messages, and emails.
✨ Daily agenda with prepped context for each of your meetings.
✨ Talk to Text (4x faster than typing) that writes like you, and even @mentions names perfectly.
This would take 5+ separate apps before today.
Brain MAX was built in our innovation labs, where a small but mighty 100x team is cookin' around the clock.
Our mission with MAX is to maximize human productivity.
No waitlist. Available now on Mac and Windows natively.
– Zeb
Founder & CEO, ClickUp
Clueso
@djcurfew This looks fantastic! The AI tool stack has gotten bloated fast, and the constant tab/context switching kills flow. Feels like you’re doing work about work, again.
Love that you’re bringing ClickUp’s “one tool to rule them all” ethos into the AI layer. The fact that MAX lets you actually complete tasks (not just brainstorm) is a big unlock.
Excited to give this a spin. Curious how deep the integrations go.
Congrats to the team, this looks seriously powerful.
Paddle
Hey PH fam 👋
I’m absolutely pumped to bring Brain MAX by ClickUp to the community today! 🧠⚡
As someone who juggles multiple AI tools daily, this hit me RIGHT in the feels. We’ve all been there - bouncing between ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, copying context like maniacs, uploading the same files over and over…
It’s AI sprawl at its finest (and most frustrating) 😤
The lightbulb moment: Remember when we had 47 different apps for everything? Then a modern tool like ClickUp unified our workflows. Well, the exact same thing is happening with AI right now - and someone needed to solve it.
Enter Brain MAX 🚀
What makes this special isn’t just that it connects multiple AI models (though that’s cool). It’s the deep integrations with your actual work apps.
We’re talking real productivity superpowers here:
🔥 All AI models in one place (no more tab switching madness)
🔥 Deep app connections (not just surface-level integrations)
🔥 Task delegation to AI (actually getting stuff DONE)
🔥 Smart meeting prep with context (game changer for busy days)
🔥 Talk-to-text that writes like YOU (4x faster than typing!)
The fact that this replaces what would normally be 5+ separate apps is mind-blowing. And it’s a fully native desktop app - no browser lag, no performance issues 💪
Huge props to the innovation labs team who built this. The “One AI to rule them all” vision is exactly what we needed right now. The timing couldn’t be more perfect with AI becoming essential for everyone’s workflow..
No waitlist, available NOW on Mac and Windows. That’s how you launch! 🎯
For anyone drowning in AI tool fatigue or wanting to actually maximize their productivity (not just add more complexity), this is a must-try.
The ClickUp team is here all day - drop your questions below! ⬇️
Clueso
@thisiskp_ Kudos for hunting this! Excited to give this a spin :D
Congratulations!
Can I ask how does the use flow works? What happens step by step? I love the product, so I'd love to know how one uses it :)