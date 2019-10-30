My experience with Netlify has been highly positive. The platform provides an incredibly simple and fast process for deploying websites, especially static ones. Integration with version control systems like GitHub streamlines deployment automation, and the CI/CD functionality makes managing updates easy. I particularly appreciate the built-in capabilities for configuring domains and SSL certificates. Thanks to Netlify, I've been able to focus more on development without spending a lot of time on infrastructure

Helpful (1) Share Report 1yr ago