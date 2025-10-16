Launching today
Amp Free

Amp Free

Agentic coding tool built by Sourcegraph, free for everyone

10 followers

Visit website
Amp is a coding agent maximizing what's possible with today's latest AI models: autonomous reasoning, comprehensive code editing, and complex task execution. Available for free in VS Code, Cursor, Windsurf, and as a CLI.
Amp Free gallery image
Amp Free gallery image
Amp Free gallery image
Amp Free gallery image
Launch tags:
Software EngineeringDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

fmerian
Hunter
📌

Amp is an agentic coding tool built by @Sourcegraph and available in VS Code, Cursor, Windsurf, and as a CLI.

@sqs announced it on X: It's now available for free, funded by ads from dev and infra companies like @Baseten, @Buildkite, @Graphite, @PlanetScale, @WorkOS, and more.

Would you switch?

Mantle
Mantle
Free cap table management platform for modern founders
Promoted