Zest Enlight
Build your knowledge away from the content noise
#3 Product of the DayToday
Reviews
+3 reviews
- Pros:Cons:
Just makes self learning much easier - saves lots of time seeking for quality professional content and brings great content to your doorstep
More podcasts would be cool
I love zest!Roei Lusman has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Tomer Aharon
Amazing work guys (as always <3)! Keep rocking Great UI and design
2 UpvotesShare
Maker
@tomer_aharon You rock and you know it. Thanks for stopping by, smart man
UpvoteShare
Maker
The level of excitement for the fact that Zest is on PH for 3rd year in a row? It’s over the roof 🤩 Add to that the @benlan is hunting us and you got yourself a super thrilled Zesteam 😉 This year Zest came up with a premium solution, and for the first time, that solution is mobile native. That way we enabled marketing professionals to acquire knowledge ‘in the flow of work life’, and be able to develop their skills with minimum content noise by pairing Zest’s community curation system with AI in order to deliver unique learning experience to every user. Where did the idea come from? Zest’s community has been on the mission of fighting content overload for a while now. Having established a multilevel community that is maintainable and scalable, we realized it’s time to focus on helping users better acquire the knowledge. Today’s professionals require a different approach to learning, and traditional education models fail to provide access to the relevant knowledge that is timely and easily integrated into a daily routine. What is the solution: A personalized knowledge-building machine that every marketer must have in his pocket. These are the main features: 💡 AI-guided learning path 💡 Determining the quantity of the content you want to be exposed to on a daily basis 💡 Tailoring your knowledge-building sessions so that they fit your schedule 💡 Full tag customization The best part: The more user interacts with the content, the more tailored the experience becomes :) For the last 4 weeks we’ve been actively beta testing and acquiring feedback from a 6k community of beta helpers and we’re so glad we got to share the result of the beta with the Product Hunt community. If you sign up for Zest Enlight today, you'll get 3 months free, so I encourage you to try it out and let us know your thoughts. Please add your thoughts, feelings and suggestions in the comments. We live and die by feedback, good and bad ❤ To the lemons and beyond!
UpvoteShare