Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Zendesk Sunshine

Zendesk Sunshine

Open, flexible CRM platform built on AWS

get it
#5 Product of the DayToday

Zendesk Sunshine is an open, flexible CRM platform. Sunshine is built on AWS and lets you seamlessly connect and understand all your customer data—wherever it lives—and use it across your business. It’s fast, powerful, and gives you the freedom to build any customer app or service you can dream of.

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Andrew Forbes
Andrew Forbes
Makers
Luke Behnke
Luke Behnke
Joseph McCarron
Joseph McCarron
Sam Boonin
Sam Boonin
Lisa Kant
Lisa Kant
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Anna Filou@anna_0x · Tech Geek, Web Designer
The website gives no info on product whatsoever. The design is great, but how does this actually differ from the competition? I'd love to see some screenshots, GIFs and actual features.
Upvote ·