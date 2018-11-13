Zendesk Sunshine
Open, flexible CRM platform built on AWS
#5 Product of the DayToday
Zendesk Sunshine is an open, flexible CRM platform. Sunshine is built on AWS and lets you seamlessly connect and understand all your customer data—wherever it lives—and use it across your business. It’s fast, powerful, and gives you the freedom to build any customer app or service you can dream of.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
⭐️
Anna Filou@anna_0x · Tech Geek, Web Designer
The website gives no info on product whatsoever. The design is great, but how does this actually differ from the competition? I'd love to see some screenshots, GIFs and actual features.
Upvote Share·