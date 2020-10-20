discussion
Drikerf
Maker
Making Wobaka.com and Klart.io
Hey Hunters! I've been working on Wobaka CRM for more than a year now and after doing sales for both Wobaka and newsletter sponsorships I noticed I spent a lot of time doing routine follow up tasks. More than a few times have I closed deals with customers after more than 5 follow-ups but doing this work manually takes a lot of time so I decided to start sketching on a solution. I wanted something that was as simple as pushing play. Just push that button, start the outreach with some follow ups and cancel if you get a reply. Wobaka Automations is pretty much just that. You setup some templates, define the steps in your automation push play on a contact, brew some coffee and enjoy the time you've saved. I built this to help makers and small teams like myself validate and close deals for theirs businesses. I hope you'll like it :)!
