Windows 9X
Windows 9X
Windows 98 but all of the apps are AI generated
Windows 98 but the run dialog works exactly as you expected it to work like as a kid. Type in the description of an app and have Windows9X make it for you!
Launched in
Funny
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Windows 9X
About this launch
Windows 98 but all of the apps are AI generated.
Sawyer Hood
in
Funny
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
. Made by
Sawyer Hood
. Featured on August 7th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Windows 9X's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
