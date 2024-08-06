Windows 9X

Launches
Windows 98 but all of the apps are AI generated

Windows 98 but the run dialog works exactly as you expected it to work like as a kid. Type in the description of an app and have Windows9X make it for you!
Supabase
Next.js
Anthropic
Windows 9XWindows 98 but all of the apps are AI generated.
Sawyer Hood
in Funny, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Made by
Sawyer Hood
. Featured on August 7th, 2024.
