This is the latest launch from UXArmy
See UXArmy’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
UXArmy
UXArmy
User Test Anything, not just prototypes
Visit
Upvote 11
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Iterate your Design based on Usability evaluations and recruitment of matching Test participants
Launched in
User Experience
,
UX Design
by
UXArmy
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
UXArmy
“Humanising Technology, Transforming Experiences”
1
review
12
followers
Follow for updates
UXArmy by
UXArmy
was hunted by
Marcus Chia
in
User Experience
,
UX Design
. Made by
Marcus Chia
. Featured on April 14th, 2023.
UXArmy
is rated
4/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on July 2nd, 2021.
Report