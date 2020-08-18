Deals
umami
umami
A self-hosted alternative to Google Analytics
Productivity
Analytics
+ 1
Umami is a simple, easy to use, self-hosted web analytics solution. The goal is to provide you with a friendlier, privacy-focused alternative to Google Analytics and a free, open-sourced alternative to paid solutions.
5 Reviews
5.0/5
Steven Dixon
Looks good!
Upvote (1)
Share
2 hours ago
Scott Gonzalez
Cool! Congrats on the launch!
Upvote (1)
Share
2 hours ago
