RewriteBar

RewriteBar

AI writing toolkit for macOS

5.01 review

89 followers

Visit website
Enhance your writing in any application using AI. Improve sentences effortlessly in Slack, emails, or a code editor. Works well with tools like Grammarly for better writing.
This is the 2nd launch from RewriteBar. View more

RewriteBar v2

Launching today
Now With PopClip Integration, Followup Actions & Local AI
🚀 Launching the next chapter of RewriteBar: the lightweight macOS menubar app that helps you write better — now with PopClip support, on-device Apple Intelligence, local model compatibility & full workflow templates. Write anywhere. Better. Faster.
RewriteBar v2 gallery image
RewriteBar v2 gallery image
RewriteBar v2 gallery image
RewriteBar v2 gallery image
RewriteBar v2 gallery image
RewriteBar v2 gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
MacProductivityWriting
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Mathias Michel
Maker
📌
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I’m back with RewriteBar 2.0 — a big update since my first launch a year ago. When I built RewriteBar, it started as a small side project to help me (a non-native English speaker) write better and faster on macOS. I wanted something simple, native, and always within reach — without switching between tabs or apps. Since then, RewriteBar has grown into a complete AI writing toolkit for macOS — built for everyday use. ✨ What’s new since last year 🪄 PopClip Integration – Trigger RewriteBar from PopClip floating menu. ⚙️ Multiple AI Providers – Choose from OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Claude — or run local models with Ollama & LM Studio. 🧠 Apple Intelligence Support – Option to use Apple’s foundation model on macOS 26+. 🔁 Follow-Up Commands – Chain multiple actions in one flow. 📚 Template Library – Install ready-made templates for developers, PMs, writers, and more. 🧩 Custom Actions – Build your own reusable commands for your workflow. 🪞 Compare Results – Review the results of the actions side by side before applying. RewriteBar keeps the same lightweight, distraction-free feel — just more powerful, flexible, and personal. If you write emails, Slack messages, blog posts, or product specs on your Mac, you’ll love how it fits into your flow. 🚀 Try it free at rewritebar.com Would love your feedback and thoughts on what to build next ❤️ – Mathias