UI Bakery 2.0
Internal tools and workflow automation at a fair price
UI Bakery is a platform for building internal tools and automated workflows based on existing data sources with a low-code approach.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
UI Bakery
About this launch
UI Bakery 2.0 by
UI Bakery
was hunted by
Vladimir Lugovsky
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Vladimir Lugovsky
,
Nehaychik Dmitry
,
Nikita Poltoratsky
,
Alexander Demeshko
,
Viktoria Romanovskaya
,
Ivan Kuplevich
,
Sasha Verbilo
and
Konstantin Danovsky
. Featured on June 16th, 2022.
UI Bakery
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 41 users. It first launched on September 23rd, 2019.
Upvotes
36
Comments
13
Daily rank
#6
Weekly rank
#36
